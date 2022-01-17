Whitby town centre disturbance: two arrested on suspicion of affray

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance in Whitby's Station Square shortly before 2am on Saturday January 15.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:46 pm

A scene in Wellington Road was cordoned off later that morning in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police say both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two people have been arrested after a disturbance in Station Square, Whitby.