Whitby town centre disturbance: two arrested on suspicion of affray
A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance in Whitby's Station Square shortly before 2am on Saturday January 15.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:46 pm
A scene in Wellington Road was cordoned off later that morning in connection with the incident.
Police say both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.