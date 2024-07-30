Whitby venue to host public meeting on anti-social driving problems in town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Whitby are being invited to an open event to raise concerns about anti-social driving in town.

Whitby's Neighbourhood Policing Team has been listening to complaints from residents who have had concerns in relation to anti-social driving in the town centre.PC Beth Thompson said: “We have listened to our communities and we have launched Operation Breakpoint to demonstrate our plans going forward to deter anti-social driving and to improve road safety.

"We are inviting our residents to come and speak to us, see the presentation and be able to have a face to face interaction with local officers."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is due to take place at the Eastside Community Hub on Abbots Road, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday August 9.