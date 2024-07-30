Whitby venue to host public meeting on anti-social driving problems in town centre
Whitby's Neighbourhood Policing Team has been listening to complaints from residents who have had concerns in relation to anti-social driving in the town centre.PC Beth Thompson said: “We have listened to our communities and we have launched Operation Breakpoint to demonstrate our plans going forward to deter anti-social driving and to improve road safety.
"We are inviting our residents to come and speak to us, see the presentation and be able to have a face to face interaction with local officers."
The event is due to take place at the Eastside Community Hub on Abbots Road, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday August 9.
You don't need to book a place, just turn up without appointment.