White Citroen sought after car destroyed by fire in Pickering

By Louise French
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:58 BST
The vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a car that was found on fire in the Goslipgate area of Pickering.

The incident was reported to police by North Yorkshire Fire service at around 2am on Sunday (September 8).

Officers are particularly appealing for information about a white Citroen that was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option 1 to speak to the force control room quoting reference 12240163556.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

