White Ford Transit van stolen from Sleights, near Whitby, sparks police appeal

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for this white van that was stolen from Sleights, near Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
The white Ford Transit Custom, registration N9 WBV, was taken between midnight and 7am on February 8.

People can email [email protected] if they see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240025947.