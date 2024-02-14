White Ford Transit van stolen from Sleights, near Whitby, sparks police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The white Ford Transit Custom, registration N9 WBV, was taken between midnight and 7am on February 8.

People can email [email protected] if they see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.