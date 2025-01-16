White Thumbstar motorbike found near Ravenscar

The white Thumbstar motorbike was found near Stoupe Brow Bank

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking for the owner of a white Thumbstar motorbike which was found in the area of Stoupe Brow Bank on the coast near Ravenscar.

The motorbike was found on January 15 and officers are appealing for the owner to come forward.

If you believe the bike is yours, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson (collar number 1417).

Quote reference 12250008762 when passing on information.