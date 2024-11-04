White van driver sought after hit-and-run collision with nine-year-old boy in Pickering

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them

Police in Pickering are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an incident which happened in September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white van on Middleton Road, Pickering, collided with a nine-year-old boy who was walking to school at the time.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on September 13. The white van involved did not stop after the child was struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child sustained a slight injury and was shaken up following the incident.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the vehicle involved or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] with any information or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC70.

Quote reference 12240195109 when passing on information.