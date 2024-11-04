White van driver sought after hit-and-run collision with nine-year-old boy in Pickering

By Louise French
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them
Police in Pickering are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an incident which happened in September.

A white van on Middleton Road, Pickering, collided with a nine-year-old boy who was walking to school at the time.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on September 13. The white van involved did not stop after the child was struck.

The child sustained a slight injury and was shaken up following the incident.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the vehicle involved or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] with any information or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC70.

Quote reference 12240195109 when passing on information.

