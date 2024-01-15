Window of Scarborough restaurant damaged as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV or information after the window of Big Maya’s Jerk restaurant in Scarborough was damaged.

The incident took place on Wednesday, January 3, between 12.30pm and 2pm.

The restaurant is located on 3B-3C Hoxton Road in Scarborough.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Colette Calderwood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.