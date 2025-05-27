Windscreen of VW campervan damaged with 'large boulder' in Filey

Police are appealing for information after a VW campervan was damaged in FIley

North Yorkshire Police is investigating a report of criminal damage to an unattended VW campervan parked on Queen Steet, Filey, at around 9pm on Saturday May 17.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage has been caused to the wing mirror and the windscreen with a large boulder.

CCTV is currently being reviewed in relation to this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for any information, witnesses or CCTV/ring-doorbell footage to help trace the person responsible for the damage.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Do you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police and help keep your community safe?

“Did you or anyone living with you, hear or see anything around the above time and location and date?

“Do you have any CCTV/mobile phone/dashcam footage capturing the offence, or anything happening before or after?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can assist, please email [email protected].

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250088942 when passing on information.