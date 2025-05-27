Windscreen of VW campervan damaged with 'large boulder' in Filey

By Louise French
Published 27th May 2025, 09:23 BST
Police are appealing for information after a VW campervan was damaged in FIley
North Yorkshire Police is investigating a report of criminal damage to an unattended VW campervan parked on Queen Steet, Filey, at around 9pm on Saturday May 17.

Damage has been caused to the wing mirror and the windscreen with a large boulder.

CCTV is currently being reviewed in relation to this matter.

Officers are appealing for any information, witnesses or CCTV/ring-doorbell footage to help trace the person responsible for the damage.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Do you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police and help keep your community safe?

“Did you or anyone living with you, hear or see anything around the above time and location and date?

“Do you have any CCTV/mobile phone/dashcam footage capturing the offence, or anything happening before or after?

“If you can assist, please email [email protected].

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250088942 when passing on information.

