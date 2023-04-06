News you can trust since 1882
Witness appeal after collision between a white Mini and a black Ford in Bridlington

Bridlington police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Wednesday March 22 at around 1pm on Kingsgate.

By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST

A white Mini Cooper and black Ford Fusion were in collision, and the road was closed whilst emergency services carried out their duties.

The driver of the Mini sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, should call 101 quoting log 242 of March 22.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash which occurred on KingsgatePolice are appealing for witnesses after the crash which occurred on Kingsgate
