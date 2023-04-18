News you can trust since 1882
Witness appeal after handbag stolen from 85-year-old woman in Scarborough

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough which happened on Falsgrave Road between 1:30pm and 2pm on Thursday March 2.

By Louise Perrin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST

The victim, an 85-year-old woman from the Scarborough area, left the doctors surgery and made her way to Sainsburys when she realised that her handbag had been taken from her shopping bag.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1471 Paul Southgate.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the imagesOfficers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230039187 when passing on information.

