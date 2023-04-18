Witness appeal after handbag stolen from 85-year-old woman in Scarborough

The victim, an 85-year-old woman from the Scarborough area, left the doctors surgery and made her way to Sainsburys when she realised that her handbag had been taken from her shopping bag.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1471 Paul Southgate.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230039187 when passing on information.

Advertisement Hide Ad