Witness appeal after shocking assault reported on Marine Drive, Scarborough

The incident took place on Marine Drive in Scarborough

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward following an assault and criminal damage incident in Scarborough.

The incident took place at 7.13pm on Saturday March 29, on Marine Drive.

A man is reported to have kicked a woman off the kerb and into the road, after throwing her phone and other items of property into the sea.

Paramedics attended and treated the woman for injuries sustained in the fall.

Further assessment revealed bruising to her arms, legs, and body which may be linked to other incidents.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were in the area at the time, especially those who may have needed to swerve to avoid the woman as she fell into the road, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or any other information, that could assist the investigation.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing black trousers, a grey top with black sleeves and an orange Nike log on the front, a black cap, and was accompanied by a medium-sized tan dog.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Laurence McGregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250055565 when passing on information.