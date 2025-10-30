Woman, 62, dies following collision on major road between Filey and Bridlington

Officers were called at 12.19pm on October 28 by a member of the public who was reporting a collision.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A165 in Speeton, located between Filey and Bridlington.

Officers were called at 12.19pm on October 28 by a member of the public, who reported a collision between a black Ford Kuga car and a HGV.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was taken to hospital via ambulance with life threatening injuries and the passenger of the car was taken to hospital via air ambulance with life threatening injuries. The HGV driver was not injured in the collision.

“The 62-year-old passenger passed away in hospital yesterday evening (October 29). Her family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers - our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time. The driver of the car remains in a stable condition in hospital.

“The road remained closed for several hours to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place.

“If you can help in any way, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

“Quote reference number 12250203666 when providing details.”