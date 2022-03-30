Woman and three-year-old child 'held against their will' in Scarborough and driven dangerously around town

North Yorkshire Police are now trying to trace a group of drinkers who the woman tried to raise the alarm to when the car pulled up outside a pub.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested in relation to the incident.

The police statement read: "North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a woman was held against her will inside a vehicle that was being driven dangerously around Scarborough, including through red traffic lights.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drinkers who may have witnessed the incident were sitting on these tables

"It happened between 9pm and 10.30pm on Monday 21 March and the vehicle involved was a silver-grey coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

"At one point, the woman attempted to get out the vehicle near The Ship Inn on Falsgrave Road and began shouting for help towards a group of people who were drinking on the seating in front of the pub.

"Officers believe some of the group may have heard the woman, who had her three-year-old daughter on her knee, as they looked towards the vehicle. Were you in this group of people?

"Or did you see the vehicle being driven dangerously during this time or do you have any dashcam footage or any other CCTV footage that could help the investigation?

"If so, please email [email protected] with any information quoting reference number 12220048430.

""Alternatively, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

A man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident and has been charged with a number of offences and remanded in custody to appear in court next month.