Woman appears in court charged with causing ‘unnecessary suffering’ to dogs on Yorkshire Coast

A woman has appeared before magistrates in Scarborough accused of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs.

By George Buksmann
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

Rebecca Perkins, 41, of Hunmanby Road in Burton Fleming, faces three charges of animal cruelty offences that allegedly took place on a farm where she lives on or before September 21 last year.

She appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 18.

Ms Perkins is alleged to have caused unnecessary suffering to the protected animals by failing “to ensure the dogs were provided with veterinary care for the causes of their poor body condition, lameness and sores” and “did not ensure the dogs were provided with a suitable environment which was hygienic”.

Ms Perkins appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court earlier this week.Ms Perkins appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court earlier this week.
Magistrates granted unconditional bail and adjourned the case until May 16, when Ms Perkins is set to enter a plea.