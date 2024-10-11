Woman arrested after altercation in Scarborough supermarket
It happened at 2pm on Tuesday (October 8) in Tesco on Westwood, where there was a verbal altercation between two women.
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the matter and has been release on bail whilst enquiries continue.
Officers are particularly appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard the altercation.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 727 Gravestock.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240183603 when passing on information.