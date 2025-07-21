Woman arrested for drink driving in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 21st Jul 2025, 08:10 BST
The woman gave an evidential reading which was almost 2.5 times the legal limitplaceholder image
The woman gave an evidential reading which was almost 2.5 times the legal limit
Police have arrested a 42-year-old Scarborough woman for being unfit to drive through drink.

Police responded to reports from a concerned motorist at 12.45am on Saturday morning (July 19).

The caller said that a vehicle was swerving in the road and also had no lights on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TC Upton from the Roads Policing Team was dispatched and came across the car on Valley Road near to the Spa Bridge.

The driver was located and arrested for being unfit through drink.

In custody, the driver, a 42-year-old Scarborough woman gave an evidential reading of 83µg/100ml of breath. The limit is 35µg/100ml of breath

She has been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court on August 4.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice