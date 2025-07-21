Woman arrested for drink driving in Scarborough

The woman gave an evidential reading which was almost 2.5 times the legal limit

Police have arrested a 42-year-old Scarborough woman for being unfit to drive through drink.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded to reports from a concerned motorist at 12.45am on Saturday morning (July 19).

The caller said that a vehicle was swerving in the road and also had no lights on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TC Upton from the Roads Policing Team was dispatched and came across the car on Valley Road near to the Spa Bridge.

The driver was located and arrested for being unfit through drink.

In custody, the driver, a 42-year-old Scarborough woman gave an evidential reading of 83µg/100ml of breath. The limit is 35µg/100ml of breath

She has been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court on August 4.