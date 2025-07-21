Woman arrested for drink driving in Scarborough
Police have arrested a 42-year-old Scarborough woman for being unfit to drive through drink.
Police responded to reports from a concerned motorist at 12.45am on Saturday morning (July 19).
The caller said that a vehicle was swerving in the road and also had no lights on.
TC Upton from the Roads Policing Team was dispatched and came across the car on Valley Road near to the Spa Bridge.
The driver was located and arrested for being unfit through drink.
In custody, the driver, a 42-year-old Scarborough woman gave an evidential reading of 83µg/100ml of breath. The limit is 35µg/100ml of breath
She has been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court on August 4.