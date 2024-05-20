Woman banned from nine Scarborough shops after thefts totalling over £3000

Scarborough Magistrates Court

A Scarborough woman has been banned from entering nine Scarborough shops after thefts totalling more than £3,000.

Following being charged on May 16, 2024 for six shop thefts, 38-year-old Scarborough woman, Bethany Rose Dunn of Gildercliffe appeared at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Friday (May 17) and entered a guilty plea.

The court gave the following sentence:

• 24-week suspended sentence for 12 months.

• 12-month exclusion order from Tesco, Burniston Road, Morrisons Daily, Westwood Road, and West End Garage, Seamer Road.

• Maintain an eight-week curfew.

• Attend 20 rehabilitation activity sessions with probation services.

Dunn is a persistent shoplifter and was released from prison earlier this year for the same type of offences.

In the 18 most recent charges against Dunn, spanning from September 2023 until her recent appearance in court, the total loss to the retailers amounts to over £3000.

Due to this consistent behaviour, North Yorkshire Police has made an application to the court for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to be issued on Dunn.

PC Sophie Milner of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “Bethany Dunn’s rampant shoplifting has started to compromise the safety of retail staff, as well as members of the public.

“Dunn has threatened violence to employees on several occasions thus compromising their safety.”

The CBO has conditions that Dunn is not to:

• Enter The Co-op store, Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Sainsburys superstore, Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter ANY One Stop shop in the borough of Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Matalan, Scarborough, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Proudfoot supermarket, Scalby Road, Newby Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Proudfoot supermarket, High Street, Eastfield, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter West End Garage, Seamer Road, Scarborough for any reason.

• Enter Morrisons Daily, 2 Westwood Road, Scarborough for any reason.

• Enter Tesco, Burniston Road, Scarborough for any reason.

A breach of these conditions is a criminal offence which may result in prison, a fine or both.