Woman banned from Scarborough stores for five years after persistent shoplifting

Bethany Dunn

Scarborough woman Bethany Rose Dunn has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order which will last for 5 years following convictions for her persistent shoplifting.

Dunn, 39, of Gildercliffe, Scarborough was initially given an interim order in May 2024, however the application was heard in full at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 25).

Dunn was previously released from prison earlier this year in relation to shoplifting offences, which had contributed to the Criminal Behaviour Order being imposed.

Between September 2023 and May 2024, Dunn had 18 charges against her with a total loss to local retailers amounting to more than £3000.

A Criminal Behaviour Order is granted by the courts for persistent or prolific criminals who constantly commit offences.

Dunn has been excluded from entering the following premises as part of the order:

• Co-op Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough

• Sainsburys Superstore, Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

• ANY One Stop shop in the Borough of Scarborough

• Matalan, St Thomas Street, Scarborough,

• Proudfoot Supermarket, Scalby Road, Scarborough

• Proudfoot Supermarket, High Street, Eastfield

• West End Garage, Seamer Road, Scarborough

• Morrisons Daily, Westwood, Scarborough

• Tesco, Burniston Road, Scarborough

• Tesco, Westwood, Scarborough

PC Sophie Milner of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are an important policing tool that we can use to protect our communities from those who are causing alarm and distress and committing crime.

“Bethany Dunn’s criminality and behaviour has caused misery for our local businesses, and I hope that this order not only reassures the staff in the retail premises, but also the public who live and shop in the area.

“I hope that this order will help Bethany to re-evaluate committing crime and to seek help from agencies who can assist her.”