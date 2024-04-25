A woman has died after a ‘serious incident’ in Malton on Wednesday evening (April 24).

At about 11.40pm, police received a call stating a woman was in the River Derwent at Malton.

Members of the public and police officers pulled the woman out of the water, and performed first aid and CPR.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance, but sadly she was later pronounced deceased.

A man in his 40s, who was known to the woman, has been arrested in connection with her death.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

There is a significant police presence in Malton as officers from North Yorkshire Police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.