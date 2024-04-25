Woman dies after 'serious incident' in the River Derwent at Malton
At about 11.40pm, police received a call stating a woman was in the River Derwent at Malton.
Members of the public and police officers pulled the woman out of the water, and performed first aid and CPR.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance, but sadly she was later pronounced deceased.
A man in his 40s, who was known to the woman, has been arrested in connection with her death.
He remains in custody while enquiries continue.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
There is a significant police presence in Malton as officers from North Yorkshire Police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Neighbourhood Policing Team is patrolling the town to offer reassurance to any members of the public who may be upset or concerned about what has happened.