Detectives in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses, camera phone and dashcam footage of a serious assault.

The incident left a 51-year-old local woman hospitalised with severe head and facial injuries.

It happened outside Chaplins Bar on St Thomas Street at 1.53am on Saturday, October 28 and he victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Her condition is currently described as “serious but stable”.

Police were alerted to the scene and arrested four women from Scarborough, aged 34, 31, 19 and 18, in connection with the investigation.

Following questioning in custody, they were released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

It is believed the victim did not know the suspects.

There were crowds of people in the area at the time of the incident and it occurred near a road.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward as soon as possible, along with people with relevant camera phone and dashcam footage.

If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Paul Thompson.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.