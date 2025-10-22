Woman in Scarborough sentenced after assaulting police and breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Sadie Lauren Metcalf has been sentenced to a total of 40 weeks in prison.

Assaulting a Police Constable whilst breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has resulted in Sadie Lauren Metcalf being sentenced to a total of 40 weeks in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday October 15, officers in Scarborough responded to a report that Metcalf had been on Alma Square, Scarborough – an area where she was ordered not to attend as terms of her CBO which was only issued to her on Monday October 13.

Town Centre CCTV operators also reported seeing Metcalf intoxicated on Westborough, Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers located Metcalf and arrested for the breaches of Criminal Behaviour Order. During the arrest, Metcalf kicked out at an officer, striking her in the stomach. Metcalf was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Metcalf was charged for the assault of a constable and two breaches of her CBO. Metcalf was then remanded to appear before Scarborough Magistrates Court on Friday October 17.

At court, one charge of breaching her CBO was withdrawn. Metcalf pleaded guilty to one count of breaching her CBO and assaulting a constable, for which, she was sentenced to 4 weeks imprisonment. Furthermore, Metcalf was also imprisoned for 36 weeks which had been suspended from her previous appearance before the magistrates.

Metcalf will also have to pay a further Victim Surcharge of £154.