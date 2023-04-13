News you can trust since 1882
Woman kicked in the face during violent and unprovoked attack late at night in Scarborough kebab shop

A woman has been kicked in the face during a violent and unprovoked assault in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street at around 3.10am in Scarborough town centre on Saturday April 8.

Officers said a mother and daughter were attacked in a violent and unprovoked assault by an unknown man and woman.

The daughter was kicked in the face and rushed immediately to hospital after suffering bruising and abrasions to her nose and forehead, lumps to the left side of her head and blurred vision.

The attack spilled out into the street in Scarborough town centre.The attack spilled out into the street in Scarborough town centre.
The attack started inside the kebab shop before spilling out onto the street outside Barclays Bank on St Nicholas Street.

North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or can help to identify two potential suspects to come forward.

The woman is described as white, approximately 5’4” tall, of an average build with should-length dark hair. She was wearing a black dress with white leopard print marks and a black jacket.

The man is described as white, approximately 5’6” tall, with short dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a navy-coloured polo shirt with white stripes and had heavily tattooed arms.