North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street at around 3.10am in Scarborough town centre on Saturday April 8.

Officers said a mother and daughter were attacked in a violent and unprovoked assault by an unknown man and woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daughter was kicked in the face and rushed immediately to hospital after suffering bruising and abrasions to her nose and forehead, lumps to the left side of her head and blurred vision.

The attack spilled out into the street in Scarborough town centre.

The attack started inside the kebab shop before spilling out onto the street outside Barclays Bank on St Nicholas Street.

North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or can help to identify two potential suspects to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman is described as white, approximately 5’4” tall, of an average build with should-length dark hair. She was wearing a black dress with white leopard print marks and a black jacket.