Woman pushed off bike in 'wholly unprovoked' assault in Malton
The woman was cycling home from work when they were approached by their attacker on East Mount off Old Maltongate.
The assailant pushed the woman off the bicycle to the floor before running off in what police say was a “wholly unprovoked” attack.
She was shocked and thankfully sustained only minor injuries in the assault, which happened at 10pm on Friday March 22.
North Yorkshire Police is particularly appealing for information about anyone running from this location at the time.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240051798 when passing on information.