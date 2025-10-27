Woman remains in hospital following hit and run in Scarborough

It happened just before 6pm on Victoria Road near the junction with Westborough as the woman crossed Victoria Road on October 23.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a silver/grey car in Scarborough.

It happened just before 6pm on the evening of Thursday October 23, on Victoria Road near the junction with Westborough as the woman crossed Victoria Road. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she currently remains.

A police spokesperson said: ”If you have not already spoken to the police, please get in touch if you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam footage of the moments before, or of the collision itself. Our thanks go to the people who have come forward with information so far.

“At the time of the collision, the driver did not stop at the scene, however, he has since come forward and has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

“We are aware of rumours and speculation circulating that the driver is a taxi driver, that is incorrect and we ask members of the public not to speculate.

"Email [email protected] if you can help or call 101 and ask for TC Nick Simpson.

“Quote reference 12250200747 when passing on information.”