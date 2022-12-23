The incident happened in the early hours of Friday December 3 on St Thomas Street.Two men were involved in an altercation at the Nippy Taxi Office which resulted in a woman being knocked into a metal pillar.

The woman needed medical attention following a head injury.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information following the incident.

A woman has suffered a head injury after two men have an altercation in a taxi office in Scarborough.