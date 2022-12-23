Woman suffers head injury after two man altercation in taxi office in Scarborough
A woman has been left needing medical attention following an altercation in Scarborough.
The incident happened in the early hours of Friday December 3 on St Thomas Street.Two men were involved in an altercation at the Nippy Taxi Office which resulted in a woman being knocked into a metal pillar.
The woman needed medical attention following a head injury.
North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information following the incident.
If you have any information or saw anything at the time which could help police establish the full circumstances of the incident, email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC 1033.