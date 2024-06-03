Woman suffers serious injuries after late night collison in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 08:12 BST
A woman has suffered serious injuries after a late night collison in Scarborough
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Saturday night (June 1).

The collision happened between 11pm and 11.30pm and involved a red Mitsubishi pick-up and a silver BMW.

The woman passenger in the BMW suffered serious injuries after she got out of the BMW when it stopped at the side of the road.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

The driver of the BMW has been interviewed under caution.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles travelling from Scarborough town and along Filey Road and anyone who witnessed the collision, to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicles before the incident, or footage of the collision, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident 12240096779.

The road was closed at the time of the collision and reopened again at around 5.30am on Sunday morning.

