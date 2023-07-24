Woman suffers suspected broken leg in Malton after being run over by her own car

The incident occured on Saturday, July 22 at 12.14pm after the woman exited her car without putting the handbrake on.

The result of this was the car rolling back causing the female to fall.

The wheel of the car ended up on top of the the females right leg where it came to rest.

Fire crews were called to assist a woman who had become trapped underneath her own vehicle

Crews from Malton stabilised the vehicle and used spreaders to raise the car sufficiently to free the females trapped leg.

The female suffered a suspected break to her lower right leg and a hip injury.

She was taken by road ambulance to hospital.

It was a busy weekend for the Malton crews. On Friday, July 21 at 11.39pm Malton crews attended and extinguished a fire to two vehicles on a residential driveway in Rillington.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish.

Police also attended the fire.

On Sunday, July 23, at 2.38pm, crews from Malton and York responded to a large fallen tree near a play park in Castle Howard Grounds.

All persons were accounted for with no injuries.

The crews investigated and made the scene safe using a thermal imaging camera and small tools.