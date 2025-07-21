Woman sustains facial injuries during altercation in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:52 BST
Officers have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to following the incidentplaceholder image
Officers have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to following the incident
Police are asking for help to identify three people after a woman was injured during an altercation in Scarborough.

Officere in Scarborough have issued CCTV images of two men and a woman they would like to speak to following the incident which took place on St Thomas Street on June 22.

A disturbance broke out involving a group of people, resulting in a woman sustaining facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise any of the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Mandir Xherija

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250116195 when passing on information.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice