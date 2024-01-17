Woman trapped in vehicle after accident near Chimney Bank, Rosedale Abbey

A multi-agency operation took place yesterday (January 16) to assist a woman who became trapped in her vehicle after an accident in adverse weather conditions in Rosedale.

The incident took place at Rosedale Abbey Image: Pickering Fire Station

Rescue workers from Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT), Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Crews from Pickering Fire Station, Kirkbymoorside Fire Station North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue services, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, North Yorkshire Highways Authority worked with local residents to access the scene after emergency services struggled to gain access due to the adverse weather conditions.

Pickering Fire Station tweeted: “Today we attended a single vehicle RTC involving a car on its side. Crews performed a 'roof fold down' to extricate one female occupant from the vehicle who was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

"As you can see from the photos the conditions were treacherous and we are advising drivers to only travel when necessary during periods of snow and ice.”

A multi-agency team worked to assist the occupant on the vehicle Image:SRMRT

A spokesperson for SRMRT said: “Thanks to Craig and Helen from Rosedale Abbey Stores and Tearooms for the very welcome supply of hot drinks after the rescue had concluded.

“We had eight team members and three vehicles deployed for three hours and twenty minutes.

"On the way back to base we came across two elderly walkers clearly not enjoying the walk back to their accommodation and offered them a lift back which was quickly accepted.