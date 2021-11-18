The theft happened between The Post Office on Westborough and the Royal Mail Deliver Office on Aberdeen Walk.

The theft happened between The Post Office on Westborough and the Royal Mail Delivery Office on Aberdeen Walk at around 4.30pm on Tuesday November 9.

The suspect is described a man between 5 ft 5" and 6 ft 2" tall, thin, with short brown hair and wearing a pink blanket wrapped around him.

North Yorkshire Police said a member of the public stepped in to help the woman and that they would like to speak with them to say thank you and gather more information.

The theft was not initially reporter at the time of the incident, but North Yorkshire Police said they are still keen to identify and speak to the suspect.