Woman's wrist fractured after assault outside Filey pub
It happened on Saturday (June 29) at around 11.30pm.
The victim and her partner walked out of the Belle Vue pub on Belle Vue Street in Filey.
The male suspect was also inside the pub and walked outside a couple of minutes later.
The suspect then approached the woman and her partner and pushed them both to the floor.
The woman’s wrist was fractured as a result.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6ft tall and of a stocky build. He is described as being in his mid to late twenties.
He was wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.
Officers are appealing for any eye witnesses to the incident or anyone with any footage to email [email protected]
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240115694 when sharing information.