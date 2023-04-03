Yorkshire coast fire crews rescue seven people stuck in a lift and a trapped horse in a busy weekend

On Saturday, April 1, at 12.54pm, Whitby crews were called to assist a horse trapped in fencing by its hoof at Fylingdales. Bolt croppers were used and the horse was released without injuries.

Later the same day, at 1.59pm on Murray Street, Filey, Filey crews extinguished a bin fire believed to have been caused by a dropped light. Crews used a hose reel to extinguish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than 20 minutes later, at 2.18pm at Muston, Filey, Filey and Scarborough crews attended a fire involving a holiday chalet measuring 10m x 10m. Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

It was a busy weekend for Yorkshire Coast fire crews

At 7.28pm, at Eastifeld, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a reports of a car which had collided into a property, shortly after, at 7.39pm on Huntriss Row, Scarborough, a crew from Robin Hoods Bay released seven persons, unharmed, from a lift, using lift keys.

On Sunday, April 2, at 4.48am on Belle Vue Street, Filey, crews from Filey responded to reports of a bin on fire. This resulted in a large metal commercial bin well alight. The cause was accidental and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish.

Advertisement Hide Ad