Yorkshire crime: Seaside police pursuit ends in woman being arrested for cocaine

This is the moment a woman was detained by police after driving at 90mph during a seaside pursuit.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST

Near Scarborough, a high-speed pursuit ensues in this footage released to The Yorkshire Post.

Eventually the car is stopped, and officers are amazed to find the driver is female – stating it to be ‘rare’ in this type of incident.

The woman is more concerned about the treatment of her friend’s petrified dog inside the car than any crime she’s committed.

Eventually the car is stopped, and officers are amazed to find the female driver is more concerned about the treatment of her friend’s petrified dog inside the car than any crime she’s committed Traffic Cops airs at 8pm on Mondays on Channel 5
She was also arrested for testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Traffic Cops airs at 8pm on Channel 5 on Mondays.