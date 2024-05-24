Yorkshire farming leader asks police commissioner to prioritise rural crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yorkshire farming leader is urging the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison to prioritise rural crime.

The call follows an increase in theft of high value GPS (global positioning system) technology from farms in the area.

Humberside Police’s specialist rural task force team has reported an increase in reports of GPS thefts, with farmers suffering huge financial losses and business disruption.

The sophisticated equipment, typically costing thousands of pounds, is used to guide tractors and combine harvesters.

Humberside Police's Rural Task Force is urging all farmers to be vigilant. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Without it, farmers face severe delays and disruption to harvesting and cultivating work, with long waits for replacement kit.

Rural crime has far-reaching consequences, impacting farmers both financially and emotionally, and it has a significant impact on them and their families, which can make them feel unsafe and vulnerable.

Following the PCC elections, Jonathan Evison was re-elected as the commissioner and the NFU has written directly to him to address the issues family farms are facing.

NFU Yorkshire East county chairman, Andrew Sewell, said: “Rural crime continues to be a major issue for many farmers and members of the public across East Yorkshire.

“Farmers have been victims of a range of crimes, hare coursing and livestock worrying but with the lighter nights and farm machinery more visible, our farmers have seen a big increase in GPS device thefts.

“Organised criminal gangs have been carrying out such crimes in recent months.

“It has a huge financial impact on farmers, impacts our ability to do our work, producing food for the nation and makes people feel unsafe in their own homes and workplaces.”

Sergeant Kevin Jones, of the Humberside Police Rural Task Force, said: “We are urging all farmers to be more vigilant.

“With the lighter and warmer weather, more farm equipment is on show, making it easier for these organised crime gangs to commit these crimes.

“We cannot physically be everywhere at the same time and our farming communities are our eyes and ears in the countryside.