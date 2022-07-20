Young woman sexually assaulted in early morning on Scarborough seafront as pensioner arrested

North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after alleged sexual assault on Scarborough seafront.

The suspected assault happened on Thursday July 7 at Sandside on Scarborough seafront between 8.20am and 8.40am.

A man grabbed a young woman around the shoulder, and kissed her face.

Police say they arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, was in the area around the time, or has any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 882 Mark Mcnulty.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.