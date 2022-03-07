Youths in Eastfield push an older man after ‘circling’ him

Police are investigating an incident in Eastfield in which a group of youths are said to have circled an older man with one of the youngsters allegedly pushing the man.

It happened on the High Street shopping precinct on Thursday March 3, at around 3.30pm and 4pm.