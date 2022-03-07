Youths in Eastfield push an older man after ‘circling’ him

North Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses after youths in Eastfield ‘circled’ an older man.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:45 pm
Police are investigating an incident in Eastfield in which a group of youths are said to have circled an older man with one of the youngsters allegedly pushing the man.

It happened on the High Street shopping precinct on Thursday March 3, at around 3.30pm and 4pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Coleman by emailing [email protected] or phone 101, option 2, and ask for John-Simon Coleman.