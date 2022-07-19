North Yorkshire Police said they were called to an anti-social behaviour incident in a grassy area near the North Bay Railway Station at the Sealife Centre on Saturday July 16.

When officers arrived, a group of youths ran from the scene, leaving behind a fire which quickly spread across the dry grass.

The blaze started after a BBQ had been turned upside down into the grass.

Crews said the flames quickly spread across the dry grass.

Officers said staff at the railway station provided a fire extinguisher which helped to reduce the flames until North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived.

North Yorkshire Police said patrols will be increased in the area after several complaints of youths reportedly throwing glass bottles at a train full of passengers as it left the station.

Later the same evening, another group of youths were given a dispersal order, forcing them away from the area to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

Fire alerts have been issued across the county as increasing warm weather raises the likelihood of wildfires due to the dry vegetation, as well as urging people to be particularly vigilant around BBQs, glass bottles and cigarettes.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene to deal with the incident.

The Met Office has issued red and amber 'extreme heat' warnings for large parts of the UK, with temperatures forecast to hit 33°C in Scarborough.