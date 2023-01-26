North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident on Foreshore Road this morning at around 11.45am.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A large number of police, ambulance and emergency vehicles are at the scene outside the former Futurist theatre site, with the surrounding area taped off.

A police incident is ongoing on Scarborough seafront. (Photo: Richard Ponter)

The area is currently inaccessible to traffic, with Foreshore Road closed between the Aquarium Top roundabout and lifeboat station.

An eyewitness told The Scarborough News that the bicycle was removed from the scene by officers.

A car can be seen in the middle of Foreshore Road with its hazard lights on.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have captured the crash on dashcam to come forward.

The area is currently inaccessible to traffic. (Photo: Richard Ponter)