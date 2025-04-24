Daniel Bateson leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Newlands Memorial Fell Race

The SAC team at Newlands Memorial Fell Race.

​Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the annual and renamed Newlands Memorial Fell Race, which was a English National Championship event and included many top-class Fell Runners from all over England.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course, which was based around Keswick in the Lake District National Park, consisted of a very testing 11.5 miles with 3,609 feet of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Dan Bateson finished up in 68th overall and 16th Over-40 in 1.49.02.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by Matthew Jones 184th, Matt Machouki 306th and Robert Bailey 355th of the 570 finishers, plus 13 who were timed out after failing to meet strict cut-off timing.

Evelyn Fordyce in action for Scarborough AC

Evelyn Fordyce became the first club member to compete in an official road race marathon this year at Boston.

She achieved this accolade ahead of many others, who will be competing at the Manchester and London Marathons on April 27.

At the Boston UK Marathon, Evelyn completed her first ever marathon in 4 hours 47 minutes, 175th Female of 243 and 12th Over-55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Webb competed in the Helmsley 10K Mult-Terrain Race, the course consisted of a mixture of forest tracks, footpaths and fields.

Scarborough Athletic Club members at the Newlands Memorial Fell Race.

A finish time of 63.51 was achieved after finishing 247th overall of 304, 91st Overall of 131 Females, and 14th of 22 Over-60s.

Martin and Mandy Pepworth competed in the 10K race at the Leeds Running Festival which was held at Roundhay Park.

Martin finished 90th of 542 and sixth Over-55 in 51.44.

Mandy finished as the 307th Female and the 17th Over-55 in 97.07.