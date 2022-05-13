Dates and venue for pop-up cinema in North Yorkshire this summer - how to get tickets

Pop-up cinema returns to Malton Road, Pickering, next month

Audiences of thousands have enjoyed Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire at screenings and outdoor events around the county and beyond for the last seven years, getting the full cinema experience along with a licensed bar, hot food stalls and popcorn.

This year’s programme includes Disney’s Oscar-winning Encanto, as well as Raya and the Last Dragon, the story of a warrior princess on a mission. Fans of a singalong can enjoy The Greatest Showman and Grease, and there’s The Goonies and Dirty Dancing for anyone who loves a classic.

West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg, is also on offer, alongside The Lion King and Ghostbusters.

Regular attendee Sarah Kristiansen, from Helmsley, is looking forward to new season.

“We love coming every year, and we always camp as well," he said.

"The surroundings are beautiful, it’s really safe for the kids, and they love watching a film, having hot dogs, then camping out overnight. It’s safe, it’s really good fun, and it’s become a regular fixture in the family calendar.”

Mike Lynskey from Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire says, ““Yorkshire is amazing, and it’s great to be able to contribute to what the county has to offer to people who live here and people who visit during the summer.

“We’re really excited about what’s on offer this year. We always aim to get a really good variety of films, so that there’s something for everyone – whether it’s families, groups of mates, or couples. We just want people to come along and have a good time with us, watching great films under the stars.”

People can find out more and book tickets at www.popupcinema.org or by searching Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire on Facebook.

Screenings are at Malton Road, Pickering:

Encanto: Friday June 3 at9pm

Dirty Dancing: Saturday June 4 at 9pm

Lion King: Friday July 8 at 9pm

Goonies: Saturday July 9 at 9pm

Ghostbusters: Friday July 20 at 8.30pm

Grease: Saturday July 30 at 8.30pm

Raya and the Last Dragon: Friday August 19 at 8pm

West Side Story: Saturday August 20 at 8pm

Sing 2: Friday September 2 at 8pm

The Greatest Showman: Saturday September September 3 at 8pm

Prices are:

Adults - Movie only £14.50, movie and camping £20.50

Kids - Movie only £9.50, free camping