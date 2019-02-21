Dates, times and ticket booking line for plays in the Stephen Joseph Theatre summer season

The summer season repertory season at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Season has been unveiled.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre season runs:

Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis by Charlotte Jones

A novice Elvis impersonator is hired to make a birthday party go with a bang

Thursday March 28 to Saturday April 20

Stepping Out, by Richard Harris

A modern classic comedy about a group of strangers who come together every week for a tap dancing class in their local church hall.

Thursday June 20 to Friday August 2

What artistic director Paul Robinson had to say about the new season

Season’s Greetings, written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn

Neville and Belinda host Christmas for their extended family over a long weekend.

Marital strife, copious cooking and too much alcohol add up to disaster.

Thursday July 25 to Saturday September 28

Birthdays Past, Birthdays Present, written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn

It’s Mickey’s 80th birthday and he and his wife Meg are awaiting the arrival of their son, Adrian, and his new (and latest) fiancée, Grace.

The play moves back in time and birthday follows birthday, and the truth is finally revealed about Adrian.

Wednesday September 4 to Saturday October 5

Tickets for all shows go on sale from Friday March 1 – priority booking for the theatre’s membership scheme.

Box office: 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com