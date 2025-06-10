Decade of wildlife encounters in new book
Richard Baines has spent a decade observing wildlife in his garden, which is based on Flamborough Headland.
He has now published a book entitled ‘The Rarity Garden’ – packed with photographs, drawings, paintings, and maps that showcase the true beauty of the area’s wildlife.
Mr Baines is a professional ecologist with 40 years of experience in wildlife conservation and the book contains plenty of information about local wildlife.
5% of all proceeds from the publication will be donated to the North Yorkshire Turtle Dove Project, which works to protect and restore habitats for one of the UK’s most endangered birds.
A spokesperson said: “Imagine staring out of your window as a rare bird or butterfly lands in your garden, and for a moment, time stands still.
“If such sightings are rare, you have a rarity garden.
“Richard’s book is a deeply personal and beautifully illustrated account of a decade spent observing wildlife in one small garden perched on the cliffs of Flamborough Headland.
“Packed with nuggets of information for both keen birders and interested readers, this beautifully designed hardback book contains photographs, drawings, paintings, and maps. “It captures the true beauty of Flamborough and the wonder of its wildlife.”
Speaking about the book, Jonathan Pomroy, artist and author, said: “Richard’s diaries are full of sharp observation and convey the addictive excitement of witnessing bird migration. Above all, this book reminds me to treasure the wonder I feel when I watch and sketch birds.”
Go to www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk/products/139/the-rarity-garden to purchase The Rarity Garden