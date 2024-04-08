Decking fire causes damage to two properties in Eastfield, Scarborough
Crews from Scarborough Fire Station were called to tackle a large fire in Eastfield in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 7).
Crews were called to the incident at High Garth, Eastfield at 1.24am.
The fire caused damage to a large area of decking, the facias of two properties and a rear downstairs window.
Crews extinguished the fire, checked both loft spaces for fire spread and gave advice to residents.
Crews used two x 45mm main jets, four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, small tools, lighting and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.
The cause was accidental due to hot ashes from a brazier earlier in the evening.