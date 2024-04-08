Decking fire causes damage to two properties in Eastfield, Scarborough

Crew members from Scarborough FIre Station attended the blaze in the early hours of Sunday morning

Crews were called to the incident at High Garth, Eastfield at 1.24am.

The fire caused damage to a large area of decking, the facias of two properties and a rear downstairs window.

Crews extinguished the fire, checked both loft spaces for fire spread and gave advice to residents.

Crews used two x 45mm main jets, four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, small tools, lighting and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.