Details revealed of new Whitby hotel that would have a Dracula themed cafe/bar serving 'the best Bloody Mary's in the world'

Whitby’s former council offices could be transformed into a jewel of a hotel with a Bloody Mary café, under new plans.

Zoe and Andrew Cottier have bought the old Scarborough Council offices in Skinner Street and have designs on turning it into destination accommodation.

In their application to the borough council, the pair say they want to paint the building gold and black and call the hotel “The Jet Black Jewel Hotel” in reference to the gemstone made famous in Whitby.

The application adds that the building will be “part hotel, part hostel” and will have nine rooms over three floors.

The ground floor will be a café/bar with a choice of beverage tying in with Whitby’s links with Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The Bloody Minded Café will serve “the best Bloody Mary’s in the world” according to the planning application.

It goes on: “Because gin has been done to death and Whitby walks a different path we’ll serve marvellous Bloody Mary’s, succulent seafood and the best local food and drink Whitby has to offer.

“Our themed café will immerse customers in a world of ancient folklore and legend, where the quality is always consistent and the experience is always unique.”

It adds that the rooms will be “stylish and quirky” and works by local artists will hang on the walls.

Scarborough Council sold the four-storey building to the couple last year after being unable to secure a long-term tenant to take over the property.

The plans for the hotel are now out to public consultation.