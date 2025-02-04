Dewsbury 10K delight for Scarborough Athletic Club's Jackson Smith
Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Dewsbury 10K Road Race, that is a major event in the North of England and had a total of 2,708 finishers.
Jackson Smith led the quartet when finishing 23rd overall in a Personal Best (PB) time of 32.28.
Callum Andrews came within five seconds of a Personal Best with 39.23.
Aaron Padgham ran 44.33 and clubmate John Lambe 57.11.
Kevin Archer competed in a British Masters Grand Prix Open Series meeting at the Sheffield EIS (English Institute of Sport) Arena.
In an Indoor 800 metres race, he finished 1st Over-70 in 2.48.45 and the time placed him top of the M70-74 Rankings for this year so far.