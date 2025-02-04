Dewsbury 10K delight for Scarborough Athletic Club's Jackson Smith

Callum Andrews, John Lambe and Jackson Smith at the Dewsbury 10K.

Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Dewsbury 10K Road Race, that is a major event in the North of England and had a total of 2,708 finishers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson Smith led the quartet when finishing 23rd overall in a Personal Best (PB) time of 32.28.

Callum Andrews came within five seconds of a Personal Best with 39.23.

Aaron Padgham ran 44.33 and clubmate John Lambe 57.11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Andrews, John Lambe and Jackson Smith at the Dewsbury 10K.

Kevin Archer competed in a British Masters Grand Prix Open Series meeting at the Sheffield EIS (English Institute of Sport) Arena.

In an Indoor 800 metres race, he finished 1st Over-70 in 2.48.45 and the time placed him top of the M70-74 Rankings for this year so far.