Dewsbury 10K delight for Scarborough Athletic Club's Jackson Smith

Published 4th Feb 2025
Callum Andrews, John Lambe and Jackson Smith at the Dewsbury 10K.placeholder image
Callum Andrews, John Lambe and Jackson Smith at the Dewsbury 10K.
Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Dewsbury 10K Road Race, that is a major event in the North of England and had a total of 2,708 finishers.

Jackson Smith led the quartet when finishing 23rd overall in a Personal Best (PB) time of 32.28.

Callum Andrews came within five seconds of a Personal Best with 39.23.

Aaron Padgham ran 44.33 and clubmate John Lambe 57.11.

Kevin Archer competed in a British Masters Grand Prix Open Series meeting at the Sheffield EIS (English Institute of Sport) Arena.

In an Indoor 800 metres race, he finished 1st Over-70 in 2.48.45 and the time placed him top of the M70-74 Rankings for this year so far.

