Bridlington Spa will host a dino-mite, Jurassic production later this year.

Dinosaur Adventure Live! is back with its third chapter, touring across the UK in 2025, with the Spa show taking place on Wednesday, July 30.

This family focused show, 65 million years in the making, has brand new dinosaur additions and an exciting new adventure making it the perfect family day out!

A spokesperson said: “Captivating both the young and young at heart, step back in time to a world of living, breathing, life-like Dinosaurs in this brand-new ROAR-some adventure!

"Taking you on an unforgettable journey through the Jurassic era, experience the thrill of getting up close with Dinosaurs and feel the thunderous roar of a T-Rex, learn about their history and even feed them but be careful – you might end up on the menu!

"Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island. When a satellite tasked with controlling the island’s weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts.

"The island’s tropical climate spirals leading to one big Jurassic storm. If not stopped, it will erase all existence of the island… forever!

"The mission: find the code hidden deep within the island, reboot the satellite and save the dinosaurs before it’s too late.

"The show has educational and comic elements throughout.”

Visit www.bridspa.com for more details and to buy tickets.