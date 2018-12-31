Dip and Tug of War back to bring fun New Year's start in Scarborough

Traditional New Year’s Day events are coming back to celebrate the start of 2019 with fun and fundraising.

Organised by Scarborough Lions Club, the New Year’s Day dip in South Bay will return for those who are brave enough to jump into the freezing North Sea waters.

Attracting around 100 entrants every year, the event is a chance for participants to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Registration will take place at the Rowing Club from 10.30am to 12pm. Dippers, many in fancy dress, will then make their way into the sea between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Roy Chambers, Treasurer of the Lions Club, said: “It’s a fun event and some people have been doing it for years. We have a guy from Newcastle who’s been doing it since it started and I’ve had an email from someone who is looking to come all the way from China to do it.”

For registration and sponsor forms email aldeacon2004@yahoo.co.uk

Another tradition ready to come back on New Year’s Day is the tug of war between East and West Ayton villagers over the River Derwent.

This will get underway at 11am and will be followed by a talent show at the Forge Valley Inn at 1.30pm.

Landlady Heidi Dickinson said: “The event has been going on for at least 40 to 50 years and last year we had about 300 spectators.”

The talent show at the pub will raise money for St Catherine’s, MacMillan and Mind.