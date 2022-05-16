Dog attack in Filey Country Park leaves walker needing stitches after being bitten on arm

Filey dog attack leaves a dog walker needing stitches after being bitten on arm.

The man was walking his own dog through Filey Country Park when he was bitten by a Staffordshire bull terrier-type breed on Sunday May 8 at 3.20pm.

The Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog approached the man and his dog, and bit the owner on the right forearm, resulting in a wound that needed stitches.

The owner of the dog is described as being aged in his early 50s, with glasses and shaven hair, and the dog itself is described as a brindle and brown coloured Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog, with a white chest.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information, in particular, information about the owner of the dog.

Police are urging the owner of the dog to get in touch and anyone else who either witnessed the incident or can assist with identifying the owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1142 Upton, quoting reference number 12220078268.

Alternatively, you can also email [email protected], quoting reference number 12220078268.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.