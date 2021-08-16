The RNLI and coastguards were called to rescue a dog which had fallen from a cliff near Whitby.

Whitby RNLI launched the inshore lifeboat with a crew of three to help search for the dog which had fallen approximately 25 to 30 feet into the water on Friday.

Crews quickly located the dog which has scrambled onto rocks out of the water.

RNLI crew member Ally Brisby, who entered the water and swam to retrieve the stranded dog, said: "The dog was a little cautious as I approached but once she realised I was a friend she relaxed and I was able to pass her to the inshore lifeboat.

"She had a few cuts and grazes to her hind legs, but seemed in good spirits so we are hopeful she hasn't sustained any serious injuries."

The inshore lifeboat brought the Cocker Spaniel to the beach where the owners were waiting with Whitby Coastguard, who were also involved in the search.

The owners took the dog to be checked over at the vets.

Andy Cass, helm of the inshore lifeboat, said: "We respond to these kind of call-outs as we know how much a part of the family the animals are and we don't want anyone to get themselves in danger trying to rescue them themselves."

An RNLI spokesperson said: "We would advise all walkers on the cliff is to keep even the most well-trained dogs on a lead and keep well away from the edge where possible.