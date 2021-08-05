Bridlington coastguards rescued a dog stuck down a cliff. (Photo: Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team)

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were called shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a dog stuck on the cliff at Sewerby.

Rescuers built a clifftop setup with Filey Coastguard to rappel down the cliff to rescue a Jack Russell.

A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Unfortunately unlike humans, dogs don’t always know what you want them to do.

"After a lengthy amount of time the dog made its own way to the bottom of the cliff safely into the care of the owners."

Whitby Coastguard was called last Thursday (July 29) after a dog had fallen into a culvert at the old railway line close to the southern entrance to Sandsend Tunnel.

A rope rescue system was set up to safely access the culvert and the dog was picked up and returned into the care of his owners unharmed.